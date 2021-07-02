$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 76,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

