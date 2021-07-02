7,927 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE opened at $94.29 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

