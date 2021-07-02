7,922 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 122,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

