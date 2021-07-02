7,504 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Strattec Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

