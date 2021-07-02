73,567 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS remained flat at $$115.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,616. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

