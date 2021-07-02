$700.60 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post sales of $700.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.40 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

