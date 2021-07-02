676,829 Shares in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PLDT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in PLDT by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PHI stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

