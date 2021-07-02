$649.03 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $649.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.90 million and the lowest is $644.40 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.63. 148,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

