$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $62.99 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,776. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -389.91.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

