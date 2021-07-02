59,290 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,130. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.72.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

