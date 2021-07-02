$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

