51,411 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. 19,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,987. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.