4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FFNTF stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.