4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FFNTF stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.