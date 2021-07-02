$496.95 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $496.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,266. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

