48,294 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 155,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,897,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.