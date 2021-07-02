3,913 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

MDY stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.48 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

