3,743 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.