346 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

