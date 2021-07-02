3,311 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion and a PE ratio of -91.24. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock worth $68,990,685 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

