$33.79 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $33.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.