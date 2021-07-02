32,000 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 268,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,033 shares of company stock worth $11,296,302. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,614.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

