3,200 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,437,000 after acquiring an additional 123,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

