300,000 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

