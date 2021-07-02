$30.35 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $128.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $131.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $138.65 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 94,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

