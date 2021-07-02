2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 20,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.98.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

