$286.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report sales of $286.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.31 million and the lowest is $279.80 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DORM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 53,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,586. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

