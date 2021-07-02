2,541 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 78,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $426.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.06. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.59.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

