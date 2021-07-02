250,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 3.25% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000.

Shares of HCII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,944. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

