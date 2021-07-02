$216.71 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $216.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.53 million to $274.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $929.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

