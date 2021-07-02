$209.00 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce sales of $209.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.92 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $880.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.58. 293,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

