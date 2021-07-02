2,078,899 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,078,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.51% of Clover Health Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

CLOV stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

