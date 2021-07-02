2,057 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

