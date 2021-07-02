$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.69. 18,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

