$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. 17,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

