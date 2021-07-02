1MillionNFTs Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,118.74 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $137,118.74 and approximately $133,864.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169336 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.83 or 1.00331242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002931 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

