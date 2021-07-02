$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.48 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,930. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

