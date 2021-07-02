17,091 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,091 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

