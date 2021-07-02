17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 3.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.58. 6,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,797,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

YQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $639.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,149,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,857,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

