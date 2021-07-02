15,822 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last three months. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

