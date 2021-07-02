12,131 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 540,757 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,970,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.