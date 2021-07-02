11,651 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

