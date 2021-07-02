10,355 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.