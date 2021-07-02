1,003,621 Shares in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,031,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.85% of Apria at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apria stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

