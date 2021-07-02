10,000 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,537,162. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

