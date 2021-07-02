$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,086. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.