$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

