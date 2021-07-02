$1.06 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,944. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

