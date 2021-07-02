$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

