0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,726.50

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $851,726.50 and $27,417.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

