$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

